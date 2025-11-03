Ranji Trophy: Assam pick 2 wickets on rain disturb day

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The second day of the Ranji Trophy match between Assam and Railways also spoiled by the rain at the ACA Stadium here on Sunday. Only 6.2 overs were bowled throgout the day and Railway took their score from 39-0 to 57-2. Both the wickets of Railway were taken by Ayushman Malakar. He first removed opener S Ahuja (22) who returned to pavilion giving catch to Sibsankar Roy when the team’s total was 52. Railway lost their second wicket on 56 and this time Ansh Yadav (4) was caught by Denisn Das on the bowling of Ayushman. At stumps, opener Vivek Singh is playing on 16 and Pratham Singh (0) is at the other end.

