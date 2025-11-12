Ranji Trophy: Assam settle for draw with Tripura; Denish, Sibsankar shine with centuries

Our Sports

GUWAHATI: A captain's knock from Denish Das and a superb unbeaten century from Sibsankar Roy helped Assam secure a hard-fought draw against Tripura in their Ranji Trophy match at Agartala on Tuesday.

Denish struck a fluent 103, while Sibsankar remained unbeaten on 101, guiding Assam to safety after being forced to follow on earlier.

In reply to Tripura massive first-innings total of 602 for 7 declared, Assam were bundled out for 238 in their first innings on Monday. Following on, the visitors reached 367 for 7 in their second essay when stumps were drawn today.

Resuming from an overnight score of 78 for 3, Assam required another 286 runs to avoid an innings defeat. Skipper Denish Das and Sumit Ghadigaonkar started positively, putting together a crucial 150-run stand for the fourth wicket. Ghadigaonkar played a solid innings of 54, which included five boundaries, before being dismissed.

Denish played a captain's innings, scoring 103 off 197 balls with 14 fours, anchoring the innings at a critical stage. It was his third hundred in first class cricket.

Later, Sibsankar Roy took charge, crafting a brilliant unbeaten 101, his second of the season and third in his career. The left-hander faced 141 deliveries, hitting 17 boundaries and two sixes. He also shared an important 56-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Ayushman Malakar, ensuring Assam held firm till the end.

For Tripura, A.S. Sarkar was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3 for 70.

