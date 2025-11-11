Ranji Trophy: Assam face uphill battle after being forced to follow on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam face an uphill battle as they prepare to bat on the final day of their Ranji Trophy encounter against Tripura in Agartala on Tuesday. The visitors were forced to follow on after being bowled out for 238 in reply to Tripura’s massive first-innings total of 602 for 7 declared. At stumps on Day III, Assam were struggling at 78 for 3 in their second innings, still trailing by 286 runs.

Resuming from their overnight score of 67 for 4, Assam lost an early wicket when S. Ghadigaonkar (3) was dismissed without adding to the total. Experienced batter Sibsankar Roy then steadied the innings and played a pivotal role in helping Assam post a respectable total in the first innings. Despite wickets falling regularly at the other end, Roy displayed remarkable patience and built several crucial partnerships.

He added 41 runs for the sixth wicket with Mukhtar Hussain (20), followed by a 52-run stand with Rituraj Biswas (27) for the seventh wicket, and another 59-run partnership with Ayushman Malakar (24) for the eighth.

Sibsankar remained unbeaten on 84, his 21st first-class half-century, crafted from 151 balls and featuring eight boundaries and a six. Among Tripura’s bowlers, Swapnil Singh impressed with figures of 3 for 29, while A.K. Sarkar (2 for 37) and Mura Singh (2 for 33) provided good support.

In their second innings, Assam’s batting woes continued. They lost Pradyun Saikia (1) early, followed by Abhishek Thakuri (20) and Swarupam Purkayastha (20), ending the day at 78 for 3. Denish Das and S Ghadigaonkar remained not out on 20 and 9 respectively.

Also Read: 6th Debendra Nath Sarma Memorial Chess Tournament concludes