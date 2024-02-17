Ranji Trophy: Assam struggling against Mumbai on day I

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam are on back foot against Mumbai on day I in their final Elite group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy match in Mumbai on Friday. Invited to bat, visitors were bowled out 84 in their first innings thanks to a fantastic spell from India international Shardul Thakur (6-21). Mumbai were 217-6 in their first innings at stumps and most of the runs came from the bat of another Team India member Shivam Dube who remained not out on 101.

Assam struggled for most part of the opening day. In the morning they were quickly reduced to 4-20 and they weren’t able to make a comeback from this point.

Assam lost their first wicket in the form of Parvej Musaraf when he was just 2 and the team’s total was 3. Ghadigaonkar (4), second opener Rahul Hazarika (3) and captain Denish Das (5) quickly followed him.

Abhishek Thakuri tried to give some resistance to opponent bowlers and with Saahil Jain the duo added 30 runs on the fifth-wicket, the best partnership in Assam innings, playing 7-3 overs together. However once the partnership was broken on the departure of Saahil Jain (12), Mumbai didn’t take too much time to finish Assam first innings. Assam lost the last six wickets adding just 34 on the board.

Abhishek, who scored century in the previous game, was the top scorer in Assam first innings. He scored 31 facing 46 balls and there were five hits to the fence. Abdul Ajij Kuraishi (15) was the second highest scorer in the team.

Shardul made the most of the early conditions and finished with 6-21. He also completed his 250 plus first class wickets today.

In reply Mumbai were once under pressure when they lost three wickets for 60. But Shivam played a well composed knock and took his side to their comfort zone.The batter faced 95 balls to score 101 and he hit 10 boundaries and five huge sixes. Prithvi Shaw (30) and Shams Mulani (31) were the other major contributors for Mumbai. Rahul Singh and Dibakar Johri picked up two wickets each. The other two wickets were shared by Kunal Sarma and Sunil Lachit.

Meanwhile, showing a nice gesture Assam called back Ajinkya Rahane after being given out for obstructing the field today. This incident happened just before the tea break.

