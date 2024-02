Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Odisha defeated Assam by 7 wickets in the CK Nayudu Cricket at Amingaon on Wednesday. Chasing 35 runs to win, visitors reached the target losing three wickets. Anil Parida remained not out on 24. Earlier Assam bowled out 184 in the second innings. Pradyum Saikia scored 92 (4X15).

Also Read: Veteran cricket coach Abdur Robb known as ‘Baboonda’ no more

Also Watch: