Assam: Sirat-Un-Navi celebrations conclude with enthusiasm in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Nazira MC Club’s Sirat-Un-Navi celebrations were held on November 1 & 2 with various competitions and events engaging students and attendees alike. The two-day event featured competitions such as Zakir, Kerat Path, Nate Rosul, quiz, and extempore speech, showcasing students’ talents and knowledge. In conjunction with the event, tributes were also paid to heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

Renowned social worker Jugo Gogoi was felicitated for his contributions to society while distinguished guests included Jiten Borpatra Gohain, Retired Professor and Historian, Dr Salim Ali, Asst Professor of Jaganath Baruah University, Advocate Harunul Rashid, President of Azan Peer Dargah Management Committee, senior reporter and social worker Munirul Islam Bora, and others.

