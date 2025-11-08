Mantra for integrity of country: Tripura CM on 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram'

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday participated in an event in Agartala celebrating 150 years of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

Saha said the song, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, is a symbol of the country's unity and integrity, with programs held across India to mark the anniversary.

Speaking to ANI, Manik Saha said, "...Vande Mataram, which was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, is completing 150 years...Several programs were held across the entire country, including our state...PM also gave a message to the country. This is a mantra for us, for the integrity of the country..."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration of the National Song "Vande Mataram" at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister also released a Commemorative Stamp and Coin on the occasion. He also launched a portal commemorating the 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram'.

Prime Minister described India's national song, Vande Mataram, as a "mantra, energy, dream and resolve," while leading the nation in commemorating 150 years of its creation.

Addressing a grand event marking the occasion, the Prime Minister said the song embodies devotion and worship for the motherland and continues to inspire generations with a sense of patriotism and pride.

"Vande Mataram, these words are a mantra, an energy, a dream, a resolve. Vande Mataram, these words are devotion and worship to Maa Bharti. Vande Mataram, these words take us into history, they fill our present with new confidence, and they give our future this new courage that there is no resolve that cannot be achieved, no goal that we, the people of India, cannot attain," the Prime Minister said.

The celebrations witnessed mass singing of the full version of "Vande Mataram" across public places with participation of citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme.

Vande Mataram, India's national song, was written originally on November 7, 1875, by novelist Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. The song was adopted on January 24, 1950, by the Constituent Assembly as India's national song. (ANI)

