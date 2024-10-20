Ranji Trophy: Raj Bawa helps Chandigarh to take 1st innings lead

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: A remarkable sixth-wicket partnership between Raj Bawa and Mayank Sidhu helped Chandigarh to take a 35 runs first-innings lead against Assam in their Ranji Trophy match at the ACA Stadium here on Saturday. Chasing Assam’s first innings total of 266, Chandigarh ended day II at 301-5 (78 overs) in their first innings, with Bawa scoring an impressive unbeaten 122 and Sidhu contributing 54.

Assam began the day from their overnight score 249-8 but was quickly bowled out for 266. The home side managed to add just 17 runs to their overnight score before their innings came to an end. Ghadigaonkar (41) and Rahul Singh (0) were the two batters from Assam who got out today, while Mrinmoy Dutta remained not out on 15.

Raj Bawa and Nishunk Birla took three wickets each giving away 57 and 60 runs respectively.

Chandigarh’s innings started shakily as they were reduced to 154-5. However, the partnership between Bawa and Sidhu changed the momentum of the game, as they added 147 runs off 202 balls. Bawa, 21 years old and a former India U-19 player, achieved his maiden first-class century, remained mot out on 122 with the help of seven fours and eight sixes from 132 balls. Sidhu supported him well, finishing the day not out on 54, with five boundaries.

Earlier, Chandigarh’s captain Manan Vohra also scored a half century. His 59 runs innings knock included four fours and a six.

For Assam, Mrinmoy Dutta and Rahul Singh claimed two wickets each, while Mukhtar Hussain took one.

