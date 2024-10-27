Ranji Trophy: Sumit Ghadigaonkar’s ton save the day for Assam

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam made a commendable comeback on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, thanks to an outstanding unbeaten century from Sumit Ghadigaonkar. Assam finished the day I scoring 264-6 batting 76 overs.

Invited to bat, Assam were once 2-2 and later 4-59, but a good partnership between Sibsankar Roy and Ghadigaonkar helped Assam to end the day scoring 264-6 in 76 overs.

Harshit Rana, called up for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, started in the perfect manner, picking up three of the first four wickets to fall today. However Ghadigaonkar repaired the damage beautifully and he got good support from Sibsankar Roy. Assam were 4 for 59 when Ghadigaonkar and Sibsankar Roy joined on the wicket and they paced it well to add 164 runs together before Roy fell for a fifty. Sibsankar faced 116 balls to score 59 with the help of 9 boundaries. It was his 17th half century in first class cricket.

Ghadigaonkar, scored his maiden first class ton on Saturday, remained not out on 120. He faced 183 balls and hit 13 boundaries and three sixes.

Earlier in the morning opener Subham Mandal and one down batter Abhishek Thakuri failed to open their account and captain Denish Das (18) also not able to contribute well. Other opener Rishav Das, who retired hurt in the second match against Chandigarh, returned in the game and was playing well before getting out on 33 (55 balls,4X7), Swarupam Purkayastha (7) was the other batter that Assam lost today. Harshit Rana finished the day 4-62.

Brief scores: Assam 1st innings: 264/6 (76 overs)- Ghadigaonkar not out 120, Sibsankar Roy 59, Rishav Das 33, Harshit Rana 4/62.

