Ranji Trophy: Uttar Pradesh take control against Assam in Kanpur

GUWAHATI: Uttar Pradesh dominated on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy against Assam in Kanpur today. Electing to bat, Uttar Pradesh were 319-2 at stumps on day I. Opener Aryan Juyal and Karan Sarma remained not out hitting a ton each.

Assam made multiple changes in their playing XI that faced against Bengal in their last game. Parvez Musaraf, new comer in the team, today made debut in first class cricket.

Pacer Mrinmoy Dutta gave a good start to Assam removing Samarth Singh (0) in the second overs of the match. Samarth failed to open his account. However, the home team came into the game thereafter and completely dominated the entire day. The unbroken third wicket partnership between Aryan Juyal and Karan Sarma already produced 240 runs and on this process the duo also picked up centuries.

Aryan Juyal, 22 years old wicketkeeper batter, scored his third first class century today and remained not out on 162 facing 234 balls. It was his highest first class knock which had 16 boundaries and one six.

Karan Sarma was giving him accompany on his individual score 108. The batter, came into bat at number four position, faced 191 balls and there were 12 boundaries and two sixes in his innings. It was the second first-class century for Karan in first class cricket. Uttar Pradesh lost the other batter in the form of Prince Yadav (46) and the wicket was collected by Mukhtar Hussain.

