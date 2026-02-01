Rashmi Dey to Captain Assam in BCCI Senior Women's One Day Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State team was announced on Saturday for the first two matches of the upcoming BCCI Senior Women’s One Day Tournament. The tournament is scheduled to begin on February 6.

Rashmi Dey will lead the side as captain, with Gayatri Gurung named vice-captain. The squad features a balanced mix of experience and youth as Assam look to make a strong start in the competition.

Team: Rashmi Dey (Captain), Gayatri Gurung (Vice Captain), Monikha Das, Nirupama Baro, Urmila Chatterjee, Khushi Sharma, Mousumi Narah, Priyanka Boruah, Maina Narah (Wicketkeeper), Florina Taye, Amontika Munda, Shivani Bishnoi, Rima Pegu, Priyanka Kalita and Kaku Barman.

