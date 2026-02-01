OIL Paddlers Shine with Multiple Medals at Public Sector Championships

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Oil India Limited’s table tennis team delivered an impressive performance at the All India Public Sector Championships, which concluded in Lucknow on Saturday.

Showcasing remarkable skill, determination and sportsmanship, the OIL paddlers returned with a rich haul of medals, securing three silver medals and one bronze in the prestigious tournament.

In the Men’s Team Championship, OIL clinched the silver medal through the combined efforts of Anol Kashyap, Agniv B. Gohain and Divyansh Srivastava. The Women’s Team also finished runners-up, with Mouma Das, Trisha Gogoi and Yashaswini Ghorpade earning the silver medal.

OIL’s women continued their fine form in the Women’s Doubles event, where Mouma Das and Trisha Gogoi claimed another silver. In the Men’s Singles, Agniv Bhaskar Gohain added a bronze medal to OIL’s tally.

