Rashmibala Tamuli GSA B Division Cricket from Saturday in Guwahati City

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rashmibala Tamuli GSA B Division Cricket will begin at the Nehru Stadium on Saturday. Altogether eight teams are taking part in the competition and they are divided into two groups. Teams in group ‘A’ are Chandmari Sports Club, Legends Sporting Club, Maharana Club and Brahmaputra Boys club. On the other hand Rising Eleven Club, West Zone Cricket Club, Navarang Club and Nabajyoti Cricket Club are placed in group ‘B’.

Schedule of opening day: Chandmari Sports Club vs Legends Sporting Club; Navarang club vs Nabajyoti Cricket Club.

