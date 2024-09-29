REC National Open Talent Search Boxing Championship: Assam secure 8 medals in Junior category

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Six girls and two boys from Assam have advanced to the semifinals of the REC National Open Talent Search Boxing Championship, securing at least bronze medals on Saturday. The competition wa

s held at the SAI Centre in the city.

In the junior boys’ 44 kg category, Prashant Rajbongshi and Dipankar Das won their quarterfinal bouts.

On the girls’ side, Ranga Patgiri (44 kg), Bitoli Pegu (46 kg), Sunena Akhtar Amin and Suman Devi (52 kg), Hina Limbo (54 kg), and Bobby Boro (57 kg) have also secured their spots in the semifinals in the junior category.

