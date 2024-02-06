River Rine Club lift U-14 All Assam Cricket title defeats Royal Cricket Academy by 106 runs

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: River Rine Club lifted U-14 All Assam Cricket title defeating Royal Cricket Academy by 106 runs in the final held at the Latasil ground here on Sunday night. Chasing 258 runs to win Royal Cricket Academy bowled out 151 in 32.2 overs. Anchal Das (55) of the winning team was the highest scorer in the match and his teammate Bhaswat Adhikary took five wickets.

The closing function was attended by joint secretary of BCCI Devajit Saikia as the chief guest and he also distributed the prizes. Winner River Rine Club collected a cash award of Rs 30,000 and Royal Cricket Academy earned Rs 20,000.

Individual Award: Best fielder: Kushal Thakur (Royal), Best Wicket Keeper: Nihal Baishya (River Rine), Best batter: Mrinmoy Das (River Rine). Best bowler: Aman Pandey (Royal). Best player of the meet: Arthava Akhare (Maharana AC).

