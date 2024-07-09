Uma Chetry is a real hard-worker: India women’s cricket team coach Munish Bali

Chennai: Munish Bali, the fielding coach of India women’s cricket team, lauded wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry for being a real hard-working cricketer and added that he was happy to see her pull off the stumping of Tazmin Brits in the second T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In the match, Uma got to make her India debut in place of Richa Ghosh and nerves got the better of her when she effected a stumping of Tazmin, only for replays to show that she collected the ball ahead of stumps, giving the opener a breather at five.

When Tazmin was batting on 77, Uma was quick to collect a Deepti Sharma delivery lowly and completed the stumping in electrifying fashion, which was followed by an animated celebration.

“I was really happy when she got that debut cap. In the Test, she fielded for more than 70-80 overs. She is a brave, brave girl. First game, standing at short-leg is not an easy job especially in women’s cricket because they’re not used to playing so much of red-ball cricket. She got hit by the ball also, and she still she stood there.

“And, you know what she told me after getting hit? ‘If I would have instead held on to that catch, it would have been amazing’. That’s a lovely attitude to have. She is a real hard-worker from what we’ve seen in the practice sessions also, I was truly happy for her to eventually complete that Brits’ stumping,” said Bali.(IANS)

