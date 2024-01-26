Ronit Akhtar hits double ton in Assam Premier Club Cricket at Nehru Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati leg match of 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket witnessed a run fest at the Nehru Stadium here today. New Star Club won the match by 324 runs. Batting first against Santipur Athletics Club, New Star Club scored 405-2 in their 40 overs. The architects of the huge innings were Ronit Akhtar and Rajbir Singh. Ronit scored first double century of the season and Rajib remained unbeaten on 123. The batters gave a good start to their team adding 362 runs on the first wicket batting 35.2 overs. Ronit took 124 balls to score 235 and there were 23 boundaries and 14 over boundaries. Ronit faced 101 balls on way to score 123 not out with the help of 12 boundaries and two sixes. Later New Star restricted Santipur Athletics Club to 81 in 23 overs. Raj Singh (25) was the top scorer for the team. On the other hand Ujjal Das (5-6) came out with the best bowling figures for New Star.

