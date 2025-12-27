R.P. Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament: Legend and NFRSA register win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Legend Sporting Veterans and NFRSA Veterans registered convincing victories in their respective matches of the 2nd R.P. Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament at Mangaldai Stadium today.

In the first match, Legend Sporting Veterans defeated Stallion Cricket Club Veterans by 7 wickets. Batting first, Stallion posted 135/8, riding on a splendid 68 off 41 balls by Manoj Das. In reply, Legend Sporting chased down the target in just 14 overs, finishing at 137/3. Ranjit Changmai starred with a fluent 63 off 42 balls, while Debraj Shrestha played a decisive all-round role, claiming 3/19 with the ball and scoring an unbeaten 32, earning the Man of the Match award.

In the second encounter, NFRSA Veterans produced a dominant performance to overpower Guwahati Super Kings by a massive 85 runs. After electing to bat NFRSA Veterans posted 142/5, with Deep Borah anchoring the innings with a composed 54 off 45 balls, well supported by Chandan Rawat (30). Guwahati Super Kings’ chase never took off as they were skittled out for 57 in 12.5 overs, thanks to incisive spells from Abhay Rai (3/9) and Rajib Rajbongshi (2/4). Deep Borah was named Man of the Match for his match-winning knock.

