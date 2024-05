Saahil Jain to lead Guwahati in Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket at Goalpara

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Saahil Jain will lead Guwahati in the forthcoming Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket which will begin at Goalpara from May 13. Kunal Sarma is named his deputy.

Guwahati Sports Association today announced its 15 member squad for the competition which will be coached by former first class cricketer Abu Nechim Ahmed. Guwahati will face Chirang in their opening game on May 13. The other opponents in the league matches of Guwahati are Rangia (May 17-18), NFRSA (May 23-24) and Goalpara (May 27-28).

Squad: Saahil Jain (cap), Rishav Das, Kunal Sarma (vice captain), Pradyun Saikia, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Jitu Ali, Subham Mandal, Diwiz Pathak, Erik Roy, Mayukh Hazarika, Darshan Rajbongshi, Altaf Alam, Rohit Singh, Ronit Akhtar and Rajveer Singh. Coach: Abu Nechim Ahmed. Manager: Rajib Rajbongshi.

