Assam Cricket Academy organize open camp for pace bowler in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Cricket Academy is going to organize an open camp on May 13 for pace bowlers at Dibrugarh District Sports Association outdoor stadium.

ACA Cricket Academy member secretary Debajit Saikia said that pace bowlers of all ages can participate in the camp which is starting from 8:30 am on May 13. The camp will be held under the supervision of the expert trainers appointed by the ACA.

Interested pace bowlers can contact Abdul Rahman in-charge of Cricket Secretary of Dibrugarh District Sports Association with birth certificate, Aadhaar card, photo and sports uniform.

