SAI and IIT Guwahati host special ‘Sundays on Cycle’ to promote fitness and #CWG2030InBharat

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre, Guwahati, in association with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, organised a special edition of the popular ‘Sundays on Cycle’ programme under the banner of #CWG2030InBharat.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from athletes, students, fitness enthusiasts, and residents of Guwahati, who came together to celebrate sport, fitness, and national pride. Set against the scenic backdrop of the sprawling IIT Guwahati campus, the programme created an atmosphere filled with energy, inspiration, and community spirit.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Raksha Khadse attended the event as the Chief Guest. Olympians and Commonwealth Games medallists Jayanta Talukdar and Sushila Devi Likmabam were also present on the occasion.

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