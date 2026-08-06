SAI Guwahati felicitates Lovlina Borgohain for Commonwealth Games silver

Guwahati: The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Guwahati, accorded a grand welcome and felicitated boxer Lovlina Borgohain in recognition of her outstanding achievement of winning the silver medal in the Women's 75kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The ceremony celebrated her remarkable accomplishment and acknowledged her continued contribution to Indian boxing and the nation's sporting excellence.

The felicitation ceremony was graced by D.K. Mittal, Executive Director, SAI Regional Centre Guwahati; Ananya Sarma, Assistant Director, SAI Regional Centre Guwahati; and Shivam Pandey, Assistant Director, SAI Regional Centre Guwahati, along with coaches, support staff, athletes, and officials of SAI Regional Centre Guwahati. The gathering reflected the Centre's pride in celebrating one of India's most accomplished boxers and an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country.

A major highlight of the programme was an interactive session between Lovlina Borgohain and the athletes of SAI Regional Centre Guwahati. During the session, she candidly shared her experiences from the Commonwealth Games, speaking about the physical and mental preparation required to compete at the highest level of international sport. She emphasized that discipline, consistency, perseverance, and unwavering self-belief are the foundations of sporting success.

Lovlina also encouraged the young athletes to embrace every challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow. She advised them to remain committed to their training, trust the guidance of their coaches, and make full use of the world-class facilities and scientific support available through the Sports Authority of India. Stressing the importance of mental strength, she urged the athletes to live with positivity, remain confident even during difficult phases, and never lose sight of their dreams. This is stated in a release.

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