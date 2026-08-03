Lovlina Borgohain Dedicates Commonwealth Games Silver to Assam Flood Victims

Guwahati: Star boxer Lovlina Borgohain has dedicated her silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 to the flood-affected people of Assam, saying her thoughts remain with families struggling to recover from the recent devastation.

Lovlina went down 4-1 by split decision to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in a closely contested final at the SEC Centre. Despite the defeat, the silver marked the first Commonwealth Games medal of her career after quarterfinal finishes in Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

Expressing solidarity with flood-affected families, Lovlina said her thoughts and prayers were with the people of Assam.

"My thoughts and prayers are with every family during this difficult time. I pray that Assam recovers soon and life returns to normal. This medal belongs to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey," she said.

Greentree dominated the opening round before Lovlina staged a strong comeback in the second. However, the Australian boxer regained control in the final round to secure the gold medal.

The Olympic bronze medallist also thanked India's women's boxing head coach Santiago Nieva and the entire support staff for helping the team perform at its best.

She praised the Indian boxing contingent for its record-breaking campaign, which ended with seven gold and three silver medals, describing it as a historic achievement for the country.

Lovlina's silver also made her only the third athlete from Assam to win a Commonwealth Games medal, joining Jayanta Talukdar, who won archery bronze in 2010, and Nayanmoni Saikia, who was part of India's gold medal-winning lawn bowls team in 2022.