Sajananda Oja Memorial Cluster-2 Cricket Tournament: Khutikatia lift title

Khutikatia Youth Club won the Sajananda Oja Memorial Cluster-2 Cricket Tournament in Nagaon, beating Suryadoy by 41 runs after scoring 115/9 and bowling them out for 74.
Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Khutikatia Youth Club lifted Sajananda Oja Memorial Cluster-2 Cricket title at Nagaon on Thursday. In the final league match the side defeated Suryadoy by 41 runs. Batting first Khutikatia scored 115-9 and later they bowled out Suryadoy 74.

Arjun Dutta of Triynan Gosthi was adjudged player of the tournament. Other award winners are: Most Promising Cricketer-Tirtha Das (Vikings), Best Batter-Nazir Hussain (Vikings), Best Bowler-Naba Laskar (Khutikatia).

