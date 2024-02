GUWAHATI: Assam will face Bihar in their next Ranji Trophy match which will begin at the ACA stadium in the city from Friday. Assam, collected just two points from their five outings, already bowed out from the competition. Like the last game, top order batter Riyan Parag will also miss this match due to injury and Denish Das will lead the team.

Also Read: Paris Saint-Germain advance to French Cup quarter finals with a 3-1 win over Brest

Also Watch: