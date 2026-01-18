Santosh Trophy: Assam to open campaign against Tamil Nadu

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will begin their campaign in the final round of the Santosh Trophy against Tamil Nadu on January 21 at Silapathar.

Assam Football Association is hosting the final round of the prestigious tournament this year, with matches scheduled at two venues—Silapathar and Dhakuakhana.

Assam have been placed in Group A alongside Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Nagaland and West Bengal. Group B comprises Kerala, Services, Punjab, Odisha, Railways and Meghalaya.

The top four teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages. The quarterfinals will be held on February 2 and 3, followed by the semifinals on February 5. The final is scheduled for February 8.

Assam’s Fixtures: January 21: Assam vs Tamil Nadu. January 23: Assam vs Nagaland. January 25: Assam vs Uttarakhand. January 28: Rajasthan vs Assam. January 30: Assam vs West Bengal.

