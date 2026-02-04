Santosh Trophy: Defending champion West Bengal bow out in quarters

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Santosh Trophy campaign came to an end on Tuesday as they went down 0-3 to a clinical Kerala side in the quarter-final at the Silapathar Football Stadium.

Despite showing better movement for long periods, Assam drifted away from their trusted short-passing game and relied heavily on long balls and diagonal deliveries. The tactical shift worked in Kerala’s favour, as the southern side packed the midfield with five players and repeatedly punished Assam on the counter.

Kerala, however, were in control for much of the contest and underlined their superiority with two first-half goals. They broke the deadlock in the 17th minute from a corner kick. Arjun floated the ball to the near post where Muhammed Ajsal glanced a header back across goal. The ball dipped over the line, with Manoj M rushing in to ensure it crossed completely.

Kerala nearly doubled the lead soon after when Bibin Ajayan unleashed a fierce free-kick towards the centre of the goal, but Assam goalkeeper Navajyoti Ayan pulled off a fine acrobatic save to tip the ball over the crossbar. Assam’s resistance was finally breached again a minute before half-time as Kerala stretched the defence wide. Viknesh released overlapping wing-back Sandeep S down the flank, and his low cross was met by a charging Muhammed Ajsal, who flicked the ball home to make it 2-0.

Assam responded with renewed intent after the break, with Rituraj Mohan dictating play from midfield. Sudeepta Konwar made several incisive runs down the left and came closest for the hosts, once beating three defenders only to fire wide from close range. However, the Kerala defence remained disciplined and refused to buckle.

Content to sit back, Kerala absorbed the pressure and looked dangerous on the break. Muhammed Ajsal and Viknesh both missed opportunities to add to the tally before the visitors finally sealed the contest in the first minute of added time. Substitute Sajeesh S sprinted down the right flank and pulled the ball back into the box for fellow substitute Aboobacker Dilshad, who struck a low angled shot into the far corner to end Assam’s hopes.

In another quarter-final, Services produced a calm and composed display to knock out defending champions West Bengal at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium. After 120 goalless minutes, Services prevailed 3-2 in the penalty shootout.

Punjab also advanced to the semi-finals after edging past Tamil Nadu 4-1 on penalties following a stalemate at the Silapathar Football Stadium. Meanwhile, Railways booked their place in the last four with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Rajasthan at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium.

