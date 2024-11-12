Santosh Trophy Football Championship: Assam to face Nagaland in opening game

Local Sports

GUWAHATI: Assam will face Nagaland in their opening game in the 78th Santosh Trophy Football Championship which will be held at Mukalmua from November 20. Assam are placed in group E along with Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

The winner from the group will advance to the final round, which will be held in December.

Group E Schedule: November 20: Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Assam vs Nagaland.November 22: Nagaland vs Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam. November 24: Assam vs Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland.

