Santosh Trophy Football Championship: Assam to face Nagaland in opening game

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will face Nagaland in their opening game in the 78th Santosh Trophy Football Championship which will be held at Mukalmua from November 20. Assam are placed in group E along with Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

The winner from the group will advance to the final round, which will be held in December.

Group E Schedule: November 20: Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Assam vs Nagaland.November 22: Nagaland vs Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam. November 24: Assam vs Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland.

