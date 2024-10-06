Santosh Trophy: Assam placed in group D for 78th National Football Championship

Our Sport Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam has been placed in Group D for the 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, set to kick off in November. The final round will be hosted by Hyderabad in the first week of December.

In Group D, Assam will compete against Sikkim, Meghalaya and Tripura. Meanwhile, Group E features other teams of the North East, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram.

Three teams received direct entry into the final round and they are Telangana, as the host association, along with last season’s finalists - Services and Goa

The group stage matches are scheduled for November, with the exact dates and full schedule to be announced soon.

