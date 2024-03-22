Saraswat Deka, Sardie Choudhury take sole lead in Raktabha Dutta Choudhury Chess

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Saraswat Deka and Sardie Choudhury, both from DPS, took sole lead in Pawn group and Open category respectively in the Raktabha Dutta Choudhury Chess held at Assam Jatiya Bidyalay premises here today. After the end of the seventh round Saraswat bagged 6.5 points and Sardie also collected the same points from the same number of rounds. The competition will be concluded on Friday.

Also Read: Rakthav Dutta Choudhury North East School Chess Competition in progress at Guwahati city

Also Watch: