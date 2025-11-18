SBI-ITF Junior J60 Tennis Tournament: Nibras, Arnavi bow out

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The SBI-ITF Junior J60 Tennis Tournament for U-18 boys and girls got under way at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in Guwahati today. Players from the USA, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Japan, France and host nation India are competing in both singles and doubles events.

Assam’s two main-draw entrants, Nibras Hussain and Arnavi Devnath, exited the tournament on Monday after first-round losses. Nibras fell to Channamallikarjuna Yale (IND) 1-6, 4-6, while Dhriti Sandra Bantupalli (IND) defeated Arnavi Devnath 7-5, 6-1.

The opening day featured the singles matches, with doubles action set to begin on Tuesday.

Also Read: Assam Triumphs at Pickleball Nationals with Double Gold Victory