Assam: Inter District Women's Hockey Tournament Gets Underway In Mahmora

GUWAHATI: The Senior Inter District Women Hockey Tournament got under way at the Goroimari stadium in Mahmora on Tuesday.

The competition was inaugurated by Revenue Minister of Assam Jogen Mohan in presence of the secretary of Assam Hockey Tapan Das and former Santosh Trophy player Anil Borgohain.

Altogether, 16 teams are participating in the competition.

Brief results: Charaideo bt Dhemaji 3-0, Sivasagar bt Tinsukia 3-1, Bongaigaon bt Hojai 2-0 Sadia bt Hailakandi 3-1, Guwahati bt Tezpur 1-0 and Nagaon bt Lakhimpur 5-0.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Indian women’s hockey team went down 0-3 to Argentina in the final match of the Belgium leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.

Celina Di Santo (1’), Maria Campoy (39’), and Maria Granatto (47') etched their names on the scoresheet for Argentina.

Argentina took the game by storm in the very first minute, dissecting the Indian high press and penetrating to the shooting circle, where Celina Di Santo deflected Maria Granatto’s shot on goal to score their first goal.

Argentina made a breakthrough in the 39th minute, as Maria Campoy picked up the ball on the left wing and bulldozed into the circle, dodging a few challenges and slotting it past Savita to double their lead.

India had a chance to score in the last minute of the quarter but Navneet Kaur’s tomahawk was saved by Clara Barberi.

Argentina earned a penalty corner as soon as the final quarter began and Maria Granatto directed Agustina Gorzelany’s flick over Savita in goal to further solidify their lead.

Argentina stepped up the intensity after the goal and pegged India back, creating multiple chances through Maria Granatto but a resilient Indian backline managed to thwart any further advances and the match ended 3-0 in Argentina’s favour.

The Indian women’s team will next take on Germany on June 1.