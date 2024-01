Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 34th Senior National Fencing Championship got under way at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium, in the city today. Around 750 players and officials from 27 states are participating in the tournament. OSD of Chief Minister Hemant Chaudhary was the chief guest at the inaugural function. The championship will end on January 31.

