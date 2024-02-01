Senior National Fencing concludes at Indoor Stadium in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 34th Senior National Fencing Championship concluded at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium in the city on Wednesday. SSCB bagged the first position in the men’s category. Haryana came second while Maharashtra came third. In the women section, Haryana emerged champion, Kerala finished second and Tamil Nadu got third position. Hosts Assam failed to earn a place among the top ten teams in both men and women sections.

Kausar Jamil Hilaly, Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare Department and Arjun award recipients and lawn bowl player Nayanmoni Saikia attended the closing ceremony along with D K Mittal, Executive Director, Guwahati SAI, Rajib Mehta and Basir Ahmed Khan, Secretary General and Treasurer of Fencing Association of India, Durga Das Boro, President of Assam Fencing Association and others.

A total of 750 players and officials from 27 states participated in the tournament.

