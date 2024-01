Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Seventh Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship-2024, organised by Guwahati Tennis Association, is postponed due to some organisational reasons. The competition was supposed to be held from January 29 at the RG Baruah Sports Complex in the city. The next date of the tournament will be announced later.

