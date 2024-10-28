Sibsagar Commerce College clinches Inter-College Table Tennis title

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In an impressive showcase of skill and determination, Sibsagar Commerce College emerged victorious in the Inter-College Table Tennis Competition held under Dibrugarh University. The tournament took place at Duliajan College, where Sibsagar Commerce College claimed the top position in the women’s team event, securing the gold medal by defeating Dibrugarh University’s PG team in a thrilling final. The women’s team comprised Akankhya Borpuzari, Debarsana Parasar, and Sania Afruz Ahmed. The college also excelled in the men’s team event, securing the silver medal. The men’s team, represented by Priyanshu Kakoti, Ridom Sharma, Mrinal Sarkar, and Sumanshu Dowarah, put up a strong performance, ultimately finishing in second place after a tough final against Duliajan College.

In the women’s singles category, Sibsagar Commerce College's Akankhya Borpuzari won the gold medal, while teammate Debarsana Parasar took home the silver, adding further glory to the college's remarkable performance.

This victory continues Sibsagar Commerce College's impressive streak in table tennis, with their players consistently achieving top placements over the past four years. In the 2021-22 season, they secured first in the women’s and second in the men’s events. Similarly, in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, the college maintained dominance by claiming first in the women’s and second in the men’s team events.

