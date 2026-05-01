Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial U-19 Tournament: Aakrida Storm to 53-Run Victory

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Aakrida Centre of Excellence defeated Nabajyoti Cricket Club by 53 runs in the 11th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Cricket Tournament match held at the NFRSA stadium, Maligaon on Thursday. The match was reduced to 34 overs due to early morning rain.

Elected to bat, Nabajyoti Cricket Club posted 143 in 33.2 overs . Shrayans Tewari top scored with 39 runs of 69 balls and Saikat Bhowal made 37 runs (45 balls) Dhanjit Sarania came out with good bowling figure picking 4-27. Ujjal Choudhury finished 3 -30.

In reply Nabajyoti Cricket Club could only manage to score 90 in 28.4 overs losing all wickets. While Nirban Kalita was the top scorer with 18 runs, Raj sharma took 4 wickets giving away only 7 runs in 5.4 overs.

Tomorrow’s Match: NJ academy, Itanagar vs Rhinoland Cricket Academy.

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