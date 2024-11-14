Sivasagar honours young badminton stars for national achievements

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In an inspiring ceremony, the Chau-Lung Syukapha Indoor Stadium Management Committee in Sivasagar honoured its young badminton talents for their impressive achievements on the national stage. Bedagni Gogoi, a trainee at the stadium, made her hometown proud by claiming the championship title in the U-13 category at the recently concluded All India Ranking Badminton Tournament in Dibrugarh. Adding to the accolades for Sivasagar, Abhigyan Dutta, another promising player from the same stadium, secured third place in the U-13 category, showcasing the caliber of emerging talent from the region.

The Chau-Lung Syukapha Indoor Stadium will now have three of its players - Bedagni Gogoi, Shibasish Noukakhya and Abhigyan Dutta, representing Sivasagar in the upcoming national badminton tournament scheduled for Jammu. To celebrate their achievements, the stadium held a special ceremony to felicitate these young athletes.

The felicitation ceremony was hosted by prominent social worker, sports organizer and General Secretary of Chau-Lung Syukapha Indoor Stadium Management Committee Saurav Chaliha. Representing the stadium, officials Dilip Deka, Manoj Kumar Gogoi and Sanjib Dey presented gifts to the three national-level badminton players as tokens of appreciation.

In addition to the players, coaches Kaushik Gogoi, Shubham Phukan, Kaushik Dutta, Mausam Gohain and Nilutpal Dutta were also honoured for their dedication to training and mentoring. The ceremony witnessed a large gathering of trainees, parents, and over a hundred badminton enthusiasts.

Speaking at the event, Saurav Chaliha expressed a commitment to continue efforts that would enable the stadium’s players to shine at international levels.

Also Read: Dipankar Bhattacharjee joins hand with MES to start badminton academy in Guwahati

Also Watch: