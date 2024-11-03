Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal felicitates winners of All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton tournament

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal honoured the winners of the Yonex Sunrise All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament here on Saturday.

Organized by the Dibrugarh District Sports Association, the tournament showcased talented young athletes from across the country, with Assam’s players demonstrating commendable performance.

At his residence, Sonowal congratulated the victorious athletes, along with their parents & coaches, & engaged in discussions about their achievements.

Sonowal expressed confidence that these young sportspersons would continue to elevate the reputation of Assam’s sports community with renewed enthusiasm & improved performance in the future.

On this occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “We are confident that the sportspersons will enhance the reputation of the sports fraternity of the state by shining with renewed enthusiasm & better performance in the coming days. Under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi sports has reclaimed its glory as Indian athletes have been delivering with world class performances. In Assam, the raw talent has been honed & ushered in a renaissance in sports in the last decade. There are new sports talents from the grassroots level in the State.”

