Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sivasagar emerged champion in the Senior Inter District Handball Championship beating Guwahati by 14-11 in the final held in the city today. Altogether 21 teams took part in the competition. Bihuram Bora of Sivasagar team collected best player award of the competition and Gakul Choudhury of Guwahati adjudged best goalkeeper of the meet.

Also Read: Assam: Indo-Bangladesh International Handball Tournament Ends

Also Watch: