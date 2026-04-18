Six-Franchise BVL Plus Challenger Series Set to Begin at Guwahati Volleyball Coaching Premises

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The BVL Plus Challenger Series Volleyball is set to commence on Saturday at the Guwahati Volleyball Coaching Premises. A total of six teams will compete in this city-based, franchise-style championship.

An initiative of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL), the Challenger Series aims to offer an elite competitive platform for players aged 16 and above who have progressed through BVL’s grassroots ecosystem.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format in both the men’s and women’s categories, with the top two teams from each division advancing to the finals.

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