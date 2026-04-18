RR Team Manager Romi Bhinder Fined Rs 1 Lakh, Warned for Mobile Phone Use in IPL Dugout

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals (RR) team manager Romi Bhinder has been fined Rs 1 lakh and handed an official warning for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on April 10.

The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI has issued a show-cause notice to Bhinder over the usage of a device during the match and sought his response within the next 48 hours.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) was not satisfied with Bhinder’s explanation, leading to him being fined and being given a warning over the violation.

“This violation happened in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where our anti-corruption unit in Guwahati took note of the violation and issued him an explanation notice on April 12. He was given 48 hours to respond as Romi Bhinder was found or seen carrying his mobile to the dugout area.

“He can have a mobile in his hand but he cannot take it to the dugout area, so an explanation was sought and Romi Bhinder responded within the stipulated 48 hours. The anti-corruption unit examined his reply and found it to be not satisfactory.

“Therefore considering the fact that this is his first time he has done this violation of the IPL PMOA protocols, the anti-corruption unit decided to impose him a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and also issued a warning to him not to repeat this kind of breach or violation of the IPL PMOA protocols in future,” said Saikia to IANS on Friday. IANS

Also Read: Injured Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Madrid Open to Focus on Recovery