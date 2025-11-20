South African cricket teams arrive in Guwahati ahead of historic Test

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Indian and South African cricket teams arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday for the second Test of the series, scheduled to begin on November 22. The match marks a historic moment, as Guwahati will host a Test match for the first time, becoming India’s 30th Test venue.

Both sides landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport this afternoon and proceeded directly to their respective hotels.

Although both teams reached the city smoothly, the spotlight remained on India’s captain Shubman Gill. Gill had to leave the first Test in Kolkata due to a neck spasm and could not bat in the second innings. While he has traveled with the squad, uncertainty continues over whether he will be fit to lead India in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at the ACA Stadium, which is readying itself for its maiden Test. After India’s defeat within three days in the first Test, pitch conditions have become a major talking point among fans. Traditionally, the ACA Stadium surface has offered balanced assistance to both batters and bowlers in white-ball games, and similar behavior is expected this time as well.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for the next week looks favourable, with sunny conditions expected. Due to the early sunrise and sunset in the region, the Test will begin at 9:00 AM- half an hour earlier than the usual start time in India. The break schedule has also been adjusted, with a shorter 20-minute tea break first, followed by a longer lunch interval.

