South Point Register Dominant Win in Topcem-ASJA Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Defending champions South Point School Cricket Academy began their campaign in the 5th Topcem-ASJA Inter-School and Coaching Centre Cricket Tournament in impressive fashion, defeating NFRSA Cricket Academy by seven wickets at the NFRSA Stadium, Maligaon today.

Aditya Mahato starred for South Point with a brilliant bowling performance, claiming three wickets for just five runs in his five-over spell.

After electing to bat first, NFRSA struggled right from the beginning and were reduced to 18 for 6 in the early stages of the innings. They never recovered from the collapse as the South Point bowlers maintained tight control throughout, eventually bundling them out for 63 in 21 overs.

Aditya, introduced as the first-change bowler, dismantled the opposition batting line-up with his accurate spell. He received excellent support from Shourya Singh, who returned figures of 2 for 19 in five overs.

Captain Sameer Mahato was the lone bright spot for NFRSA, offering some resistance with an unbeaten 24. He stayed at the crease for 74 minutes, faced 51 deliveries, and struck two boundaries. However, he found little support from the other end, with no other batter managing to reach double figures.

Chasing the modest target, South Point School Cricket Academy reached the total in 14.2 overs for the loss of three wickets. Opener Hriday Das top-scored with 23 before being run out, while Dhanjit Barman contributed 17 and Shourya Singh remained unbeaten on 14.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by BCCI curator Mukut Kalita in the presence of Assam Sports Journalists’ Association chairman Subodh Malla Barua and working president Sushim Ghosh.

Tomorrows match: ANA Cricket Academy vs WE R NE.

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