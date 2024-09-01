Sports is the elixir of life, we must participate in some sports for well-being of our health & mind: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Lok Sabha MP of Dibrugarh LSC, Sarbananda Sonowal encouraged the participants at the 52nd Assam State Weightlifting Championships held in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

The state team for the National Games will be selected from this competition, which will feature a four-day vibrant program held at the Multipurpose Indoor Sports Auditorium in Milan Nagar, Dibrugarh.

The event is organized by The Assam Weightlifting Association in collaboration with The Dibrugarh District Weightlifting Association and The Assamese Association.

Speaking at the event, Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised that weightlifting is a crucial sport, showcasing our athletes’ talent both nationally and internationally. Sonowal highlighted the importance of organising grassroots weightlifting competitions to popularise the sport among young generations and to discover new talent. Sonowal commended the 52nd Assam State Weightlifting Competition, held from August 29 to September 1 at the Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Dibrugarh, for providing an excellent platform for athletes to demonstrate their skills. Sonowal praised the efforts of the Dibrugarh District Weightlifting Association and wished the best of luck to all the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, during my tenure as Sports Minister, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) was launched to train athletes from the grassroots level in weightlifting and other sports, targeting international competitions like the Olympics. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Mirabai Chanu from Manipur won a silver medal in weightlifting and narrowly missed out on a bronze this time, finishing fourth in the final. There is significant potential for athletes from across India, including Assam and the Northeast, on the world stage. I urge sports entrepreneurs and athletes to give special attention to this sport, and the government will continue to offer all necessary support and cooperation in this endeavour.”

Sonowal also said, “Sports, culture, and education—these three areas must be given equal importance from the school level, as this leads to the overall development and mental and physical excellence of a person. Sports is the elixir of life, and we must participate in some sports regularly for the well-being of our health and mind.”

Also Read: Frances Tiafoe Edges Ben Shelton in Thrilling Five-Set Battle to Reach US Open Last 16

Also Watch: