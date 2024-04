Stallion Cricket Club, Gauhati Town Club (GTC) register big wins in Guwahati Premier League Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Stallion Cricket Club and Gauhati Town Club (GTC) registered easy victories over their opponents in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket at the Judges Field here today. Stallion Cricket Club, rode on a solid unbeaten ton from Joshua Ben (133), thrashed SG Club by 168 runs and Guwahati Town Club, also in a one sided game, beat Navajyoti Club by 8 wickets.

Brief scores: 1st match: Stallion Cricket Club 260-4 (20 overs), Joshua Ben 133 no (60 balls, 4X7, 6X12), Bishal Roy (jr) 49, Denish Das 36, SG Club 92 (17.3 overs), Ranjit Changmai 38, Alfred Hmar 3-10.

2nd match: Navajyoti Club 113 (19.1 overs), Avijit Singha Roy 32 no, Avinav Choudhury 3-16, Shekharjyoti Barman 2-20, Sumit Kashyap 2-23, Gauhati Town Club 114-2 (16.3 overs), Pradyun Saikia 51, Sumit Ghadigaonkar 36 no.

