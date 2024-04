Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 91 Yards Club registered 2 runs win over Gauhati Town Club in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket held at the Judges Field here today.

Brief scores: 91 Yards Club: 100-9 (13 overs), Danish Ahmed 38, Shekharjyoti Barman 2-10, Dhruvraaj Borah 2-21, Avinav Choudhury 2-22, Gauhati Town Club 98-7 (13 overs), Sumit Kashyap 44 no, Sanjib Dutta 22, Sikander Kumar 2-16.

Also Read: City Cricket Club win by 10 wickets in Guwahati Premier League Cricket

Also Watch: