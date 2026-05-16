State-Level Squash Meet Concludes Successfully in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI: The 7th All Assam State Closed Squash Championship concluded in the city on Friday. Mohit Tanwar and Monoshree Raut clinched men and women singles title.
Winners in various categories: Mens- Mohit Tanwar. Women’s- Monoshree Raut. BU11- Rishab Rishi . BU13- Ayaan Kaushik . BU15-.Darsheel Kalita . BU17-Sagnik Sarkar. GU11-.Fazeen Abbasi. GU17-
Monoshree Raut. GU19- Nayanika Bhattacharjee. MO40- Dhitishman Hazarika.
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