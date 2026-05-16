Local Sports

State-Level Squash Meet Concludes Successfully in Guwahati

The 7th All Assam State Closed Squash Championship concluded on Friday, with Mohit Tanwar and Monoshree Raut winning the men’s and women’s singles titles.
All Assam State Closed Squash Championship
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 7th All Assam State Closed Squash Championship concluded in the city on Friday. Mohit Tanwar and Monoshree Raut clinched men and women singles title.

Winners in various categories: Mens- Mohit Tanwar. Women’s- Monoshree Raut. BU11- Rishab Rishi . BU13- Ayaan Kaushik . BU15-.Darsheel Kalita . BU17-Sagnik Sarkar. GU11-.Fazeen Abbasi. GU17-

Monoshree Raut. GU19- Nayanika Bhattacharjee. MO40- Dhitishman Hazarika.

Also Read: Nibras Hussain Clinches Boys U-16 Singles Crown at Jorhat Asian Junior Tour

All Assam State Closed Squash Championship
Mohit Tanwar
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