Leicestershire rope in Davey and Tattersall on three-year deals

Leicestershire: Leicestershire have announced the double signing of Scotland international Josh Davey and Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Tattersall, both on three-year deals.

Davey, who leaves Somerset after more than a decade of service, and Tattersall will officially link up with the club on November 1, once their current contracts expire.

The experienced pair of Davey, 35, and Tattersall, 30, are expected to bring valuable experience to a promising Leicestershire squad pushing for a long-awaited return to Division One, having last featured there in 2003.

Davey’s credentials underline his pedigree: a seasoned international seamer with 62 Scotland caps and appearances at two T20 World Cups, he has collected 214 first-class wickets at 24.25, 128 at 25.90 in List A cricket and 116 at 21.77 in T20s. This summer, he also took on the role of an emergency opener for Somerset and is no stranger to Grace Road, having had a short loan stint with Leicestershire in 2023.

Tattersall’s arrival, meanwhile, helps offset the loss of Harry Swindells, who was forced into retirement through injury last month. A Yorkshire product, Tattersall made 155 appearances after debuting in 2013. IANS

