Subrato Cup International Football Tournament: Huge victory for Numaligarh HS School

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Numaligarh HS School thrashed a school from Telangana by 19-0 in the Subrato Cup International Football Tournament (U 17 Boys) held in Delhi on Friday. The winner was leading by 9-0 in the first half. Star of the match was Partha Deka who alone scored seven goals while Akash Lohar and Pabitra nath (4) also scored hat-trick. The other scorers in the match were Manish, Kamem Lal and Bismoy Doley. Assam also benefitted from two own goals scored by opponent.

